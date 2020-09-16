Washington County authorities open criminal inquest into case of missing Barre man

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Washington County authorities have opened a criminal inquest into the disappearance of a Barre man missing since spring and believed to be the victim of foul play.

Ralph Jean-Marie, who also goes by “Rizz,” was last seen near the Hollow Inn, in Barre on April 13. The 38-year-old did not have his glasses, prescription medications, or wallet with him at the time of his disappearance. Police have said his disappearance was suspicious and that he may be the victim of foul play.

Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault Tuesday announced his office opened a criminal inquest last month, which includes issuing multiple subpoenas to assist in the development of evidence. Witness will be called to testify under oath before a judge in the closed proceedings.

Dozens of friends and family of Jean-Marie gathered over the weekend in front of Barre City Hall to demand justice in his case. Barbara Marseille, Jean-Marie’s sister, told WCAX she believes he was murdered by multiple people. “They probably buried him somewhere. And they’re not saying anything,” she said.

