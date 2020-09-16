Williston man charged with swiping cashbox from farm stand
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they’ve nabbed a suspect in the theft from a farm stand in Grand Isle over the weekend.
Vermont State Police say they arrested Anthony Burbo, 26, of Williston, for taking money out of the cashbox and taking items from the Arbor Farmstand.
He’ll be in court next month.
