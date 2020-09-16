Advertisement

No return date for BHS students because of poor air quality

By Erin Brown
Published: Sep. 16, 2020
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - No return to school date yet at Burlington High School students after air quality tests found a potentially cancer-causing chemical in the air in parts of the campus.

The poor air quality was found while preparing for the high school’s future redevelopment.

PCB levels that far exceed EPA standards were found in building F which mainly houses the Burlington Technical Center.

PCBs at the high school were found in the caulking on some of the doors, windows, and walls.

Officials say in order to remove and legally dispose of contaminated materials, large portions of the structure need to be removed.

Superintendent Tom Flanagan says there’s no telling when students can return to class in person.

“Our goal is to get back in person,” Burlington School District Superintendent Tom Flanagan said. “I saw students so excited to be back in high school on those first day orientation days and we really want to get students back in person but we also need to do it responsibly.”

Results from the entire high school campus show the levels of PCB’s did not reach nearly the level they did in building F.

