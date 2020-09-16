BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We hit the 70s again today, but it sure was breezy!

We’ve seen plenty of sunshine today, although smoke from the fires on the west coast made the sky a bit hazy and not the clear blue we often see this time of year. That smoke is in the upper levels of the atmosphere though and will not affect anyone’s health down here at the surface.

This warm up will be temporary, a cold front is on the way. The cold front will come through from NW to SE during the day on Thursday with just a few rain showers. There will be very little rain with this front. Once the front clears the area to our south Thursday night, skies will clear.

High pressure will be building in behind that front, and it will stay clear right through the weekend and into much of next week. It will be quite a bit cooler than normal through the weekend, with scattered frost in the colder outlying areas. Daytime highs will be in the 50s and overnight lows will be in the 30s, with some upper 20s in the colder pockets. Saturday night/Sunday morning will be the coldest of the nights ahead.

Take MAX Advantage of all this upcoming sunny weather as we head towards the first day of fall on Tuesday.

