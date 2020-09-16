Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We hit the 70s again today, but it sure was breezy!

We’ve seen plenty of sunshine today, although smoke from the fires on the west coast made the sky a bit hazy and not the clear blue we often see this time of year. That smoke is in the upper levels of the atmosphere though and will not affect anyone’s health down here at the surface.

This warm up will be temporary, a cold front is on the way. The cold front will come through from NW to SE during the day on Thursday with just a few rain showers. There will be very little rain with this front. Once the front clears the area to our south Thursday night, skies will clear.

High pressure will be building in behind that front, and it will stay clear right through the weekend and into much of next week. It will be quite a bit cooler than normal through the weekend, with scattered frost in the colder outlying areas. Daytime highs will be in the 50s and overnight lows will be in the 30s, with some upper 20s in the colder pockets. Saturday night/Sunday morning will be the coldest of the nights ahead.

Take MAX Advantage of all this upcoming sunny weather as we head towards the first day of fall on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gary Sadowsky
Warm & breezy today. A little rain Thursday, then clearing and cooler again.

Forecast

Afternoon Weather Webcast

Updated: 1 hours ago
Gary has the latest forecast.

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: 7 hours ago
Gary has the latest forecast.

Forecast

Tuesday Evening Weathercast

Updated: 20 hours ago
Your Tuesday evening outlook

Latest News

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Sharon Meyer
A brief warm up for Wednesday!

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 7:18 AM EDT
|
By Gary Sadowsky
Warming up with lots of sunshine after a chilly start.

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:24 AM EDT
|
By Sharon Meyer
A frosty night tonight, and then a warm up for midweek!

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:23 AM EDT
Gary has the latest forecast.

Forecast

Monday Evening Weathercast

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT
Your Monday evening outlook

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 12:36 PM EDT
|
By Gary Sadowsky
Sunny but cooler today. Clear & cold tonight with frost & freezing conditions.