BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day! After a couple of cool days, we’ll be warming back up today. But it will only be temporary. A stretch of cool, but sunny weather lies ahead as we go through the last weekend of summer.

Winds will be picking up out of the south today ahead of an approaching cold front which is over the Great Lakes now. Those brisk south winds will bring in warmer air. Most of us will be getting into the mid-70s for high temperatures. There will be plenty of sunshine, mixed with a few clouds, and there could be some haziness in the sky due to smoke in the upper atmosphere from the fires on the west coast. That smoke will not affect anyone’s health down here at the surface.

The cold front will come through from NW to SE during the day on Thursday with just a few rain showers. There will be very little rain with this front. Once the front clears the area to our south Thursday night, skies will clear. With a massive area of high pressure building in behind that front, it will stay clear right through the weekend and into much of next week. But it will be a good deal cooler than normal through the weekend. Overnight lows will be in the 30s, with some upper 20s in the colder pockets. Saturday night/Sunday morning will be the chilliest of the nights ahead.

Take MAX Advantage of all this upcoming sunny weather as we head towards the first day of fall on Tuesday. -Gary

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.