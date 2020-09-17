Vt. man charged with providing drugs in fatal overdose

SUNDERLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A Bennington County man faces charges relating to a fatal drug overdose back in August.

It happened on July 31 at a home on Kenny Farm Road in Sunderland. Police say James Pecor, 33, of Manchester Center, provided the drugs to Travis Winchell, 26, of Sunderland. Winchell was found unresponsive and he was airlifted to the hospital where he died the next day.

Pecor was arrested Wednesday. He is due in court Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.