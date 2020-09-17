Advertisement

Vt. man charged with providing drugs in fatal overdose

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 17, 2020
SUNDERLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A Bennington County man faces charges relating to a fatal drug overdose back in August.

It happened on July 31 at a home on Kenny Farm Road in Sunderland. Police say James Pecor, 33, of Manchester Center, provided the drugs to Travis Winchell, 26, of Sunderland. Winchell was found unresponsive and he was airlifted to the hospital where he died the next day.

Pecor was arrested Wednesday. He is due in court Thursday.

