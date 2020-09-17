Advertisement

BHS students to learn from home the rest of the semester

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 12:44 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An update now to the air quality concerns at Burlington High School.

The Superintendent says the campus will now remain closed for at least the rest of this semester.

An elevated level of PCB’s, a potential cancer-causing chemical, was found in the part of the building that houses the Burlington Technical Center.

While the rest of the campus met EPA Air Quality Standards, it did not meet the Health Department Standards which then recommended students not return until the problem was fixed.

The cafeteria is safe to work in so meals will be still be prepped for the community.

