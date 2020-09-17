Advertisement

Can food trucks help boost Barre businesses?

By Scott Fleishman
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A nonprofit in Barre hopes food trucks will help boost business downtown.

Our Scott Fleishman checked out Food Truck Thursday, where he found plenty of food and fun going on.

There were food trucks of all varieties and a dozen picnic tables spaced out so people can enjoy things from a distance.

The event goes until 8 p.m. and next Thursday is the last of these events, so take advantage while you can.

Food Truck Thursdays are hosted by the Barre Partnership. The group produces events throughout the year live the Barre Heritage Festival and the Granite City 5K Run/Walk for Veterans.

Obviously, those events put on hold in 2020, so this was an idea instead.

The group, which is comprised of community members, also works with area businesses to increase economic activity.

They’re hopeful something like this will draw people downtown and help out local businesses that certainly need it during this pandemic.

Scott Fleishman spoke with Tracie Lewis, the executive director of the Barre Partnership, to learn more about the effort. Watch the video to see.

