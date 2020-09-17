Advertisement

Champlain Valley Head Start offers virtual program

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Providing in-home educational opportunities for low income and need-based families is what Champlain Valley Head Start is all about, but due to COVID-19 they had to adjust their practice.

This school year, in-home education will be offered virtually once a week.

Services are for students birth to 5-years-old in families seeking early education options.

Their typical weekly in-home visits will be accessed via Zoom and materials for students and families to use will be delivered once every month.

Their goal is to create an educational approach tailored to the family’s need, and provide other services like health and wellness, family support and support for kids with special needs.

Before the school year, they were beginning to send out iPads to families lacking the technology to connect virtually.

Now, they are exploring options to not only get the hardware to connect, but the connectivity services itself.

They are also exploring options to offer technology for those lacking resources and internet access.

“It’s a two generational program. So head start focuses both on the development of the child and the support and stability and well being of the family. In addition to early education, we also provide coordination around children’s health service," said Paul Berhman, the program director.

Behrman says taking an individualized approach can really show some benefits.

“You know, I think it’s just particularly important to have the connectivity, the connection, the relationships, and to have continuity in terms of early care and education for young children, home visiting, I think is really an ideal fit for particular children and families. Some children may really require a greater level of individualized service," said Behrman.

You can watch the full interview with Berhman coming up in our new 4 p.m. newscast here on WCAX on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Burlington committee considers remedy to prevent rental evictions

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Erin Brown
The city of Burlington is looking at changing the law to keep landlords from kicking tenants out of their rentals.

News

PCB contamination sidelines Burlington High School in-person learning for semester

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Burlington school officials say all high school students will do remote learning for the rest of the semester because of PCB contamination in the building.

News

Crews battle suspicious fire at abandoned Pownal race track

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Fire crews are busy Thursday morning fighting a large fire at the abandoned race track in Pownal that authorities are now calling suspicious.

News

Champlain Valley Head Start offers virtual program

Updated: 1 hour ago
Providing in home educational opportunities for low income and need based families is what Champlain Valley Head Start is all about but due to Covid-19 they had to adjust their practice.

Latest News

News

Middlebury College moves into Phase 2 of COVID response

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Middlebury College is moving into Phase 2 for some students.

News

Top prosecutors take differing sides on safe injection sites

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Burlington city leaders are considering adding safe injection sites for drug users. And two leading prosecutors in Vermont see the sites differently.

News

Leading prosecutors take different sides on safe injection sites

Updated: 2 hours ago
Burlington city leaders are considering adding safe injection sites for drug users and two leading prosecutors in Vermont see the sites differently.

News

Crews battle flames at abandoned race track in Pownal

Updated: 3 hours ago
Crews are currently fighting a large fire at the former Green Mountain Race Track.

News

Charter change committee considers Just Cause eviction amendment

Updated: 8 hours ago
The city of Burlington looks at changing the law to keep landlords from kicking tenants out of their unit.

News

School Resource Officers will return to Winooski schools with changes

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Dom Amato
The School Resource Officer at the Winooski School District will return to work Thursday with some changes.