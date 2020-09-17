Crews battle flames at abandoned race track in Pownal; now calling it suspicious

POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A large, suspicious fire at an abandoned race track is keeping fire crews busy Thursday morning.

The Bennington Fire Department says they responded to heavy fire at the former Green Mountain Race Track around 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

They say the fire is in the grandstands which are made of concrete on the outside and are all wood inside. Firefighters say this is keeping the fire inside, like an oven.

As of 7 a.m. Thursday, crews were still fighting hot spots throughout the large structure.

The Pownal Fire Departmennt says the fire is suspicious because the race track has been abandoned for some time. They say there are no injuries and the building is a total loss.

Both the Pownal and Hoosick Fire Departments posted photos to their Facebook page early Thursday morning showing heavy fire.

Fire at the Green Mountain Race Track (Courtesy: Pownal Fire Dept.)

Crews say to use caution when traveling on Route 7.

