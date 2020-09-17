Advertisement

Crews battle flames at abandoned race track in Pownal; now calling it suspicious

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A large, suspicious fire at an abandoned race track is keeping fire crews busy Thursday morning.

The Bennington Fire Department says they responded to heavy fire at the former Green Mountain Race Track around 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

They say the fire is in the grandstands which are made of concrete on the outside and are all wood inside. Firefighters say this is keeping the fire inside, like an oven.

As of 7 a.m. Thursday, crews were still fighting hot spots throughout the large structure.

The Pownal Fire Departmennt says the fire is suspicious because the race track has been abandoned for some time. They say there are no injuries and the building is a total loss.

Both the Pownal and Hoosick Fire Departments posted photos to their Facebook page early Thursday morning showing heavy fire.

Fire at the Green Mountain Race Track
Fire at the Green Mountain Race Track(Courtesy: Pownal Fire Dept.)

Crews say to use caution when traveling on Route 7.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Leading prosecutors take different sides on safe injection sites

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Burlington city leaders are considering adding safe injection sites for drug users and two leading prosecutors in Vermont see the sites differently.

News

Crews battle flames at abandoned race track in Pownal

Updated: 1 hour ago
Crews are currently fighting a large fire at the former Green Mountain Race Track.

News

BHS students to learn from home the rest of the semester

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
An update now to the air quality concerns at Burlington High School.

News

Charter change committee considers Just Cause eviction amendment

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
The city of Burlington looks at changing the law to keep landlords from kicking tenants out of their unit.

Latest News

News

Charter change committee considers Just Cause eviction amendment

Updated: 6 hours ago
The city of Burlington looks at changing the law to keep landlords from kicking tenants out of their unit.

News

School Resource Officers will return to Winooski schools with changes

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dom Amato
The School Resource Officer at the Winooski School District will return to work Thursday with some changes.

News

Discussion continues on who should discipline Burlington Police

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
The discussion on whether to change who has a say in disciplining Burlington Police officers continues.

News

Kids take a break from online learning

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Scott Fleishman
Students take a break from remote learning. Our Scott Fleishman takes you to the party.

AP

Cuomo aide: NY won’t consider slashing budget until election

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The governor’s budget director said Wednesday it’s “premature” for some school districts to have laid off workers, and said New York will wait until after the November election to decide whether to slash state spending.

News

Students turning gap year into fishing adventure stop in Vermont

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
Some college students have opted to take a gap year instead of online learning. Our Ike Bendavid caught up with two young anglers using their gap year to go fishing from coast to coast.