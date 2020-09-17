Discussion continues on who should discipline Burlington Police

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The discussion on whether to change who has a say in disciplining Burlington Police officers continues.

The City Council voted last week to pass a resolution that asked the Charter Change Committee to look at revising the city’s charter and give a public body the authority to make disciplinary decisions in use of force cases.

Currently, only the Police Chief has the authority to hire and fire officers.

The committee heard from Acting Chief Jon Murad on the current discipline process.

“The Vermont State Police have oversight certainly over criminal activity by Burlington police officers or employees,” Murad said. “The Chittenden County States Attorneys Office looks at our cases and will talk about issues that it sees, any patterns that it notes. The Vermont Attorney General is there as is finally the Union of the States Attorney for the District of Vermont.”

The committee also heard from one of the leaders of the current Black Lives Matter protest in Battery Park.

She told the committee she wants them to hear from more members of the public before making a decision.

They agreed to meet again next Wednesday, September 23rd.

