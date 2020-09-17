Advertisement

Eric Trump campaigning in NH, Maine Thursday

Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump, arrives before taping his speech for the second day of the Republican National Convention.
Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump, arrives before taping his speech for the second day of the Republican National Convention.(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) - One of President Donald Trump’s sons is making a campaign trip on behalf of his dad to Maine and New Hampshire.

Eric Trump was paying visits Thursday to the Trump campaign field office in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and then to the Camp Ellis Pier in Saco for an event titled, “Fighting for Maine Lobster with Eric Trump.” Eric Trump was in Georgia on Tuesday before making the trek north to New England.

On Friday, he’ll be appearing on his dad’s behalf in Pennsylvania. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

