Federal charges filed in Burlington murder case

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New federal charges have been filed in connection with a Vermont murder case.

James Felix, 37; Johnny Ford, 33; Brandon Sanders, 19; and Lesine Woodson, 33; all of Orlando, Florida; already face second-degree murder charges in Vermont. Now, they also face federal drug and firearms charges.

It all ties to the April 2019 shooting death of Benzel Hampton, 23, in Burlington.

Prosecutors say drug dealing relationship between Hampton and Woodson soured, and Woodson and the other three suspects confronted Hampton at a North Willard Street home.

Police say Hampton was shot six times by Felix and Ford. Those two men could get up to life in prison.

Woodson and Sanders face up to 40 years each.

James Felix
James Felix(WCAX)
Johnny Ford
Johnny Ford (WCAX)
Brandon Sanders
Brandon Sanders (WCAX)
Lesine Woodson
Lesine Woodson (WCAX)

