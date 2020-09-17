Grand Isle state’s attorney sticking with cash bail

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont state’s attorney for Grand Isle County is now weighing in on the issue of whether to phase out cash bail in non-violent cases.

State’s Attorney Douglas DiSabito says he will continue to ask for bail in most of his cases when warranted. His response comes a day after Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George announced she was going to get rid of cash bail in most non-violent cases because it’s unfair to low-income people and people of color and goes against the state’s constitution.

In a letter to the Vermont State Police and other law enforcement, DiSabito said a 2018 law by the Legislature now “caps” bail at $200 for numerous misdemeanor crimes, which are the majority of the cases he deals with. Even then, he says the law ensures “bail is only used when needed and in amounts that are appropriate to the risk-of-flight and to the defendant’s financial means.”

“I will continue to request bail in cases where the defendant has a significant record of non-appearances and/or risk-of-flight-from-prosecution past behavior. When I make a request for bail, it is based on the record that the defendant has created for themselves—more often than not, a significant record. When an individual is cited into court or is ordered into court via a hearing notice, this is not an invitation for tea—it is for a criminal court hearing and their attendance is not optional. As State’s Attorney, my attendance too is not optional,” DiSabito wrote.

A number of states are wrestling with reforming the cash bail system. In 2019, New York passed one of the most progressive bail-reform packages in the United States, but it was later modified after backlash from police and victims' rights groups. And California voters in November will weigh in on a measure that, if passed, would make the state the first to eliminate cash bail permanently.

