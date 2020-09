Man indicted for murder in stabbing of woman at Timberland headquarters

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A county grand jury has indicted a man on a first-degree murder charge in the stabbing death of a woman at the company headquarters of Timberland in Stratham, New Hampshire.

Robert Pavao, 21, formerly of Berwick, Maine, is accused of killing Catherine Heppner on Feb. 9.

The charge alleges Pavao stabbed her before, after or while engaged in the commission of, or attempting to commit felonious sexual assault. He also was indicted on a second-degree murder charge.

Pavao continues to be held without bail.

He pleaded not guilty following his arrest.

A message seeking comment was left with his attorney.

Authorities say Pavao was a security guard at the business headquarters in Stratham.

