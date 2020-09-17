Advertisement

Middlebury College moves into Phase 2 of COVID response

Middlebury College moves into Phase 2 of COVID response
Middlebury College moves into Phase 2 of COVID response(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Middlebury College is moving into Phase 2 for some students.

Students enrolled to study on campus who have done Day 0 and Day 7 testing with a negative result, and students who are not studying on campus who have done Vermont’s quarantine requirements are allowed to move into Phase 2.

Phase 2 lets the students eat at local restaurants and go shopping.

They can gather in group of no more than 10 people, including in residential spaces.

Certain larger groups can only happen if approved in advance.

We’re told all these activities are only allowed while wearing face coverings and physical distancing, unless exercising alone outside.

University of Vermont

University of Vermont students were notified that the university will continue weekly COVID testing until November 1. After that, the school will re-evaluate.

UVM previously said the weekly tests would only continue through this Friday.

