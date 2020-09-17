More testing leads to slight increase in NH coronavirus numbers

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The state epidemiologist says there’s been a slight increase in coronavirus infections over the past two weeks, mainly due to more testing in colleges, universities and school districts.

Dr. Ben Chan says the test positivity rate remains stable and low, as are hospitalizations. He says New Hampshire isn’t seeing a surge. But he adds that now is not the time to relax social distancing and other measures to stay safe.

Gov. Chris Sununu said the state has been testing an average of well over 3,000 people a day, and at the University of New Hampshire, testing is averaging between 7,000 and 8,000 people per day.

