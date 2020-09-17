Paul Smith’s debuts new biathlon range

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Paul Smith’s College unveiled it’s completed, new biathlon range on Wednesday. The three student-athletes taking the first shots at the new range are the first to be part of a new partnership between the College and the U-S Biathlon Association that was announced in March, and Channel Three Sports told you about this spring, where USBA will provide scholarships for rising young athletes to attend Paul Smith’s and be able to train and compete at a world class venue while getting a college education.

Tim Burke, is a four-time Olympian, and Paul Smith’s, New York native, who is now the Director of Athlete Development for U-S Biathlon. Burke says the idea of a partnership between the College and the USBA was something that was pitched to Paul Smith’s just last year, and he’s excited about what the future holds.

“What college has done in such a short amount of time is truly incredible.”, said Burke. “Not only have we started this program, you’ve improved on the trails, you’ve built a biathlon venue and we’re so excited to get started here with our first three students already this year.”

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.