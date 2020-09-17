Advertisement

Paul Smith’s debuts new biathlon range

The range is the next step in a growing partnership between the college and U.S. Biathlon.
By Mike McCune
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Paul Smith’s College unveiled it’s completed, new biathlon range on Wednesday. The three student-athletes taking the first shots at the new range are the first to be part of a new partnership between the College and the U-S Biathlon Association that was announced in March, and Channel Three Sports told you about this spring, where USBA will provide scholarships for rising young athletes to attend Paul Smith’s and be able to train and compete at a world class venue while getting a college education.

Tim Burke, is a four-time Olympian, and Paul Smith’s, New York native, who is now the Director of Athlete Development for U-S Biathlon. Burke says the idea of a partnership between the College and the USBA was something that was pitched to Paul Smith’s just last year, and he’s excited about what the future holds.

“What college has done in such a short amount of time is truly incredible.”, said Burke. “Not only have we started this program, you’ve improved on the trails, you’ve built a biathlon venue and we’re so excited to get started here with our first three students already this year.”

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

2021 Bobsled & Skeleton World Championships moved from Lake Placid

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 8:20 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCune
The event will be held in Germany. Lake Placid likely to host Worlds in 2025.

National

School leader: Big Ten football on hold until questions answered

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:43 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The University of Wisconsin chancellor says Big Ten football will remain on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible long-term heart issues related to the coronavirus.

National

Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:43 PM EDT
|
Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Sports

H.S. fall sports: One week in

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 8:28 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCune
A look at how the first week of practices have gone in the high school sports season.

Latest News

Sports

Sights and Sounds: High School Sports Resume

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 7:17 PM EDT
|
By Jack Fitzsimmons
First week of practice in the books

Sports

Woodcroft Working with Cats

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 10:46 AM EDT
|
By Jack Fitzsimmons
First-year head coach on the ice with his team for the first time

Sports

BFA Football Adjusting to New Rules

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:27 PM EDT
|
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Bobwhites have to adjust to 7-on-7 format

Sports

H.S. volleyball’s new look this fall

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:34 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCune
As the sport heads outdoors this fall, the MMU girls volleyball team prepares for a new season

Sports

March...Total Madness?

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 8:53 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCune
Could UVM already be guaranteed a spot in the NCAA Tournament?

Sports

High school sports return

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:36 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCune
High school fall sports teams could begin practicing Tuesday, the first day of the new school year.