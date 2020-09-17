Relay for Life moves to Thunder Road

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - “At first we weren’t even sure if we were going to have it. Typically we have it at one of the local high schools,” said Cara Gorman, an event leader for the Relay for Life.

After postponing its annual Relay for Life event this summer, the committee at the American Cancer Society, Central Vermont shifted gears.

“It’s amazing how many moving pieces when you start to start to think about the logistics,” Gorman said.

Gorman was one of the committee members who reached out to Thunder Road. The Nation’s Site of Excitement has hosted premiere events before, but nothing quite like this.

“Now is when we really need to step up and when we can do things safely and responsibly, we should be doing those things to help give back to the community,” Gorman said.

“I would say that this is our toughest challenge,” said Richard Swenson, a volunteer for the American Cancer Society.

The Relay for Life has special meaning for Swenson. A two-time cancer survivor, Swenson says Thunder Road’s willingness to get on board is exactly what was needed for the organization’s mission to move forward.

“Having that ease of comfort, that the accommodations have been great, will really help this event succeed this year,” he said.

The relay begins at 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, with people taking a walk around the race track. Luminaria bags will line the infield honoring those who are battling or lost their lives to cancer. Those names will then be read throughout the track and stands.

“Hearing the people close to you, having their names read aloud so everyone can hear it, is just very touching,” Swenson said.

After the luminaria ceremony, people are invited to get out on the track in their cars and take a few laps.

“Being able to walk out on the track, even drive it with a car, people are going to love that,” Swenson said. “I’ve lost some really good friends to cancer, who were younger than I was and I’m trying to make that difference and help others make that difference in our community.”

So many people driven to honor those affected by cancer, now, they can actually get behind the wheel to do it.

Swenson has been helping out with the American Cancer Society and Relay for Life for 26 years.

Luminaria bags are $5. Click here for more information.

