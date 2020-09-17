Report: Drought severe in parts of New Hampshire, Maine

A weekly national report says much of New Hampshire and parts of Maine are in a severe drought.

The State Drought Monitor maintained by the University of Nebraska lists over 70% of New Hampshire in a severe drought. That’s up from 28% last week. In Maine, over 56% of the state is in a severe drought, up from 37% last week. A small part of Aroostook County also showed extreme drought conditions.

Nearly 44% of Vermont was listed in a moderate drought, unchanged from last week. Small areas of Essex and Caledonia counties showed severe drought.

