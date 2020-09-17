School Resource Officers will return to Winooski schools with changes

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - The School Resource Officer at the Winooski School District will return to work Thursday with some changes.

A group of current and former students of the district called for a number of anti-racism reforms which included removing the SRO.

The majority of them were accepted by the school board but the call to remove the cop from school was not.

The board said they wanted more community input.

Winooski Police Officer Jason Ziter stayed out of school for the start of classes, but will now return in a more plainclothes uniform, an unmarked car, but he will remain armed while on duty.

