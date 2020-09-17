Advertisement

Super Senior: Hubert Schriebl

Hubert Schriebl
Hubert Schriebl(WCAX)
By Joe Carroll
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH LONDONDERRY, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time to shed some light on Hubert Schriebl’s life.

At his house in South Londonderry, Schriebl has a wall full of memories. “As you get older, you get a little bit more sentimental and you live for your memory a lot,” he said.

The 84-year-old has lived and photographed a life of adventure. From the Himalayas to the Winter Olympics and World Cups, Hubert is never without his camera.

Reporter Joe Carroll: Are you a curious person?

Hubert Schriebl: Very.

Stunning photographs that capture in a fraction of a second an everlasting moment, like one of a young girl in Nepal. “That baby now is 60, 70 years-old. Just want to picture people, what they would look like,” Schriebl said.

Hubert Schriebl: I can be by myself and get very emotional to see things.

Reporter Joe Carroll: Why?

Hubert Schriebl: Well, because it took so much effort and you can’t actually believe you did it.

He was only 24 when he first photographed the Himalayas. The native of Austria was a good mountain climber. Better yet, he could take on the elements. “There was nothing there. This was in October, November. That was the cold time there,” Schriebl said.

It took the expedition 16 days to get to where they wanted to camp.

Reporter Joe Carroll: You had to walk?

Hubert Schriebl: We had to walk. There was no other way. Up and down and up and down.

“This is Mount Everest,” he said, showing photographs of the tallest peak on Earth.

Elevated photographs, but also down to earth. “I like working hands,” he said.

Outside of his window is what drew him to Vermont. “It’s been good to me and I’ve been good to them,” Schriebl said.

He came to Stratton Mountain as a ski instructor. What kept him here is Wendy, his wife of 53 years.

The ride to the mountain takes less than 15 minutes. A journey he still takes almost every day. Schriebl was a longtime instructor and is still the go-to photographer for events. It’s a different mountain than the young Austrian came here in the early ’60s. “This was a parking lot. There were only three big buildings here,” he explained.

Much has changed, but Schriebl carries on. “Camera is always with me,” he said.

A snapshot of an inquisitive man who has seen the world, but calls Vermont home. “It’s wonderful, it’s beautiful here. We’re very lucky,” he said.

