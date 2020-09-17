Suspicious fire destroys Green Mountain Racetrack

POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) -The grandstand of a Southern Vermont track once known for its horse and greyhound racing is now considered a total loss. A fire that started around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday quickly spread throughout the entire building.

Investigators say the fire was most likely set by someone. It’s unknown if it was an accident or intentional, but there has been a lot of vandalism and small fires reported on the property this summer. The backside of the building has been boarded up multiple times, but police say people continue to break in and young adults have been caught skateboarding and riding ATVs inside.

Detective Sgt. Steven Otis with the Vermont State Police said, “We aren’t really sure why this one started either. We really can’t tell, the building really is so unstable and unsafe for us to go into to look at.”

Barbara Roan is happy no one was hurt. She lives in Pownal and has wanted the building gone for years.

“I wanted a demolition party! Hire some professionals. Set it up. The whole community would come around. Have some beers and the building would go, fold in,” said Roan.

Sam Riordan or North Adams, Massachusetts, said it is, “Definitely a shame, it was a cool spot.” Riordan likes taking photos in abandoned buildings. He’s been confused by the use of the property because there was usually someone there, like families out for a jog and kids on dirt bikes or hanging out.

“It’s kind of a beautiful ending to a kind of screwed up past though. I think, greyhound racing is a little morally ambiguous, so I think it is a little poetic,” said Riordan.

Edith Durham of Williamstown, Massachusetts, stopped by after hearing about the fire.

She said, “Personally, I don’t have a history with it, but I know that a lot of people in the area worked here and have fond memories.”

Cars pulled into an old entrance to the racetrack every few minutes Thursday with curious people looking to see the damage. Some people actually climbed the fence to see how far they could get in. Vermont State Police are worried someone may enter the building to look around and get seriously hurt.

Otis said, “Will someone go inside and become trapped or hurt, and it’s a really high probability someone is going to come back and look at this.”

It’s now the owner’s responsibility to decide which steps to take to keep it safe. They can demolish the building, board it up again or have someone watching it for trespassers.

THE TRACK’S COLORFUL HISTORY

The Green Mountain Racetrack has a long, colorful history dating back nearly 60 years.

It was billed as America’s newest and most modern racetrack when Green Mountain Park opened in 1963. The Southern Vermont community borders both Massachusetts and New York, and reports say upward of 4,000 people showed up for the opening day, far more than was expected.

But it became a challenge to fill the stands throughout the years. The track had both harness and thoroughbred racing, but competing with the established race track at Saratoga -- just 42 miles away -- proved to be difficult.

In 1968, Green Mountain was the only race track that had Sunday racing, helping push up the numbers betting on the ponies. But it would be short-lived when other states allowed Sunday racing.

In 1972, the sons of Art Rooney bought the track. Rooney, the owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers, reportedly thought it was a bad investment, saying the town had more cows than people.

Eventually, the Rooneys sold the track and in the mid-1970s, the horses went away and it went to the dogs. A greyhound track was built, and for 15 years the racing continued until animal rights activists put pressure on the state to ban the racing. The park permanently closed in 1992.

In 1995, a developer named Eric Nelson wanted to bring a casino to the sight. That never happened and the property languished for years, much of it falling into disrepair.

It showed signs of life again in 1996 when rock music and thousands filled the stands for the Lollapalooza festival.

More recently, the stables and paddocks were torn down to make way for a solar farm close to Route 7 and there have been other attempts to redevelop the property.

