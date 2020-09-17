UVM students sticking to COVID pledge; bar owners sour on early closures

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s COVID-19 infection rate remains the lowest in the country and so far the state has not experienced any of the outbreaks connected to college students that have happened in other states.

According to the latest figures from the University of Vermont, more than 32,000 students, faculty, and staff have been tested over the past month and there have been just 19 cases -- four in the last week.

On-campus at UVM, students we spoke to said their fellow classmates are following the school’s Green and Gold Promise, a social conduct policy to keep everyone safe from the coronavirus.

“At first it was kind of alarming to see the students coming in, but all the students are wearing masks on and off-campus,” said Mattie Toolin, a UVM graduate student.

“Everyone I have seen is always wearing a mask and staying six-feet apart. I think we have been pretty good about it so far,” said Morgan Boothe, a UVM first-year student.

“The student population is very much complying to the best of their abilities while still trying to maintain some form of social interaction,” said Lily Gold, a UVM junior.

To help keep the city safe as students returned, Burlington temporarily changed the last call at the bars to 11 p.m. to deter gatherings and parties. Students say that even with those restrictions, underground parties and gatherings are not popping up. “We are doing our part to really stick with the same people we hang out with every single weekend,” said Anthony March, a UVM senior.

“Now that school has started, I have heard of very little house parties or anything like that,” Gold said.

“I haven’t personally seen gatherings of over 10 people and things like that. I think people are able to stick to it pretty well,” added Maxwell Horovitz, a UVM senior.

But the late-night bars in Burlington say those strict restrictions are hurting them. “I absolutely think the restrictions went too far, mainly because there wasn’t science to support that between 11 and 2 there would be more of a spread,” said Neil Solis, the owner of The Daily Planet. “It’s not a college spot necessarily -- it’s more of an adult bar.”

He says they tried to stay open late for food and drinks, but the restrictions have hurt their bottom line. “We are not even breaking even. Other night clubs are not breaking even. How do we go forward when we are not able to safely operate under normal restrictions?” Solis said. And he says bars are a better alternative to house parties because bars are regulated. “I don’t know if it was really going to be a negative effect on the outbreak when you consider the very controlled environments that the bars were putting in place.”

UVM officials say they’ve received 116 compliance complaints -- 35 off-campus and 81 on campus. There were no details available about the nature of those complaints or how they were handled.

