Vermont House to vote on override veto of climate bill

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on whether to override a gubernatorial veto of a bill designed to combat global warming.

On Tuesday, Republican Gov. Phil Scott vetoed a bill that would have required Vermont to meet certain greenhouse gas emissions targets in the coming years and allowed the state to be sued if it didn’t. Scott, a Republican, says he shares the Legislature’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions but has problems with certain aspects of the bill.  

Democratic House Speaker Mitzi Johnson says Scott’s veto leaves Vermonters behind in addressing climate change. 

If the House overrides the veto, it would then have to be voted on in the Senate.

