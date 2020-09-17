Vermont House to vote on override veto of climate bill

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on whether to override a gubernatorial veto of a bill designed to combat global warming.

On Tuesday, Republican Gov. Phil Scott vetoed a bill that would have required Vermont to meet certain greenhouse gas emissions targets in the coming years and allowed the state to be sued if it didn’t. Scott, a Republican, says he shares the Legislature’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions but has problems with certain aspects of the bill.

Democratic House Speaker Mitzi Johnson says Scott’s veto leaves Vermonters behind in addressing climate change.

If the House overrides the veto, it would then have to be voted on in the Senate.

Related Stories:

Governor vetoes Global Warming Solutions Act

Vermont lawmakers approve major climate bill; Scott veto uncertain

Vt. House to take final action on climate bill

Zuckerman touts record on promoting climate economy

Vt. House approves Global Warming Solutions Act

Vermont’s faith community joins fight against climate change

Young climate activists ask Vt. lawmakers for change

Vermont businesses call for action on climate change

Climate group pushes Vermont lawmakers to take bold action in 2020

Will Vermont lawmakers get aggressive on climate policy?

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)