Vt. fugitive arrested in Indiana

Malachi Buswell
Malachi Buswell(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man wanted for firing a gun outside a home in South Burlington last week has been arrested in Indiana.

Authorities for Malachi Buswell, 36, of Burlington, got in a fight at a home on Swift Street Friday and fired a gun in the direction of other people at the residence. No one was hurt.

Police say Buswell, along with Alexis Lesage, 22, of Colchester, were caught in a stolen car near Fort Wayne, Indiana. Another car that was reported stolen from South Burlington was found burned in Fort Wayne earlier in the day.

Buswell has had prior run-ins with the law. He was arrested in 2018 after making threats against the Vt. Department of Corrections, Probation and Parole office in Burlington and the Department for Children and Families office in Williston related to an earlier child custody issue.

