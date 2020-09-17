Advertisement

War of 1812 soldier’s remains unearthed in Burlington

By Kiernan Brisson
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Human remains discovered in Burlington have been identified as some of Vermont’s first war veterans.

Archaeologists have been digging for a few days now at a site in Burlington where construction crews doing a home improvement project discovered what appeared to be bones.

The team UVM team has now identified the remains of one body, a soldier from the War of 1812, and officials say they could easily find up to a half-dozen more.

John Crock, a UVM archeology professor and director of the UVM Consulting Archaeology Program, says the discovery will lead to a greater understanding of Vermont’s role in the three-year-long conflict between Great Britain and the U.S., and the lives of those who came -- and fought -- before us.

“Our goal is to -- as quickly as possible -- exhume the remains, documenting where they were found and what was included with them, and then study them briefly. And ultimately, they will be re-buried,” Crock said.

Crock says additional information, including where the remains were found, will be shared with the public once excavation operations have ended.

Remains of War of 1812 dead have previously been found in 2002 and 2006 in Burlington’s Old North End.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Relay for Life moves to Thunder Road

Updated: 35 minutes ago
“At first we weren’t even sure if we were going to have it. Typically we have it at one of the local high schools,” said Cara Gorman, an event leader for the Relay for Life.

News

Eric Trump makes appearances in NH, Maine on father’s behalf

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Eric Trump was paying visits Thursday to the Trump campaign field office in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

News

Suspicious fire destroys Green Mountain Racetrack

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Lyons and Joe Carroll
The Green Mountain Racetrack in Pownal is considered a total loss after a suspicious fire.

News

The history of the Green Mountain Racetrack

Updated: 1 hour ago
A fire destroyed the old Green Mountain Racetrack in Pownal. Our Joe Carroll takes a look at the track's history.

Latest News

News

Remains of War of 1812 soldier discovered in Burlington

Updated: 1 hour ago
Construction crews discover remains during home improvement project

News

Suspicious fire at Green Mountain Racetrack

Updated: 1 hour ago
The grandstand of a Southern Vermont track once known for its horse and greyhound racing is now considered a total loss.

News

More testing leads to slight increase in NH coronavirus numbers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The state epidemiologist says there’s been a slight increase in coronavirus infections over the past two weeks, mainly due to more testing in colleges, universities and school districts.

News

After record turnout in NH primary, focus shifts to general election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
It was a record turnout in New Hampshire for last week’s primary election. The perennial battleground state could have a big impact on the upcoming presidential election and the man in charge of making sure everything goes off without a hitch says he’s as confident as ever heading into November.

News

Campaign Countdown: Where the candidates for governor stand on regulated cannabis

Updated: 1 hour ago
A taxed and regulated market for cannabis in Vermont is a key issue for campaign 2020. Both Governor Phil Scott and his Democratic challenger, Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman support the sale of the new commodity, but their vision of how the market would look are worlds apart.

News

After record turnout in NH primary, focus shifts to general election

Updated: 1 hour ago
It was a record turnout in New Hampshire for September’s primary. New Hampshire of course could have a big impact on the upcoming presidential race.