WATCH LIVE: Sununu COVID-19 update

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu will hold a pandemic press briefing Thursday afternoon with the latest update on the state’s response.

Watch live on WCAX.com at 3 p.m. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

It comes as New Hampshire lawmakers Wednesday failed to override more than 20 bills vetoed by the governor, including a catchall one containing 40 wide-ranging measures that was passed during a truncated session in the coronavirus pandemic.

Lawmakers said the bill would have changed building codes to help construction workers; provided death benefits to emergency medical technicians and rescue squad members; set up a database to track animal health records; allowed for expanded voting for sports book retail locations; regulate hemp; and many other topics.

Sununu had said he was concerned that parts of the legislation didn’t have the chance to go through the public hearing process and that most of the bills do not relate to one another.

As of Wednesday, New Hampshire health officials reported a total of 7,780 coronavirus cases in the state and 438 deaths.

