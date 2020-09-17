Advertisement

Why the weather in space matters on Earth

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Did you know there are seasons in space?

Similar to the Earth, the sun experiences different phases as part of its 11-year cycle.

And while the words “space weather” may conjure up some interesting mental images, what it actually refers to are the electrically charged particles and radiation from the sun.

Our sun has been quiet for a few years but now it’s ramping up the activity again. And that could impact some services on Earth that we take for granted.

“What we call space weather impacts technology and infrastructure here on Earth. Such as the electric power grid, airplane communications, global positioning systems, satellites, rockets, many other industries including ones you might not think of like pigeon racing and the companies that release doves at weddings,” said Doug Biesecker, the co-chair of the NOAA Solar Cycle Prediction Panel.

Monitoring solar weather is also especially important for astronauts because radiation can damage equipment and is bad for astronauts' health. Knowing what’s happening in space weather -- gives them time to shelter in place.

Watch the video for our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Doug Biesecker on what else this means for us.

