By Sharon Meyer
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We saw lots of clouds today, but not much rain!

A weak cold front moved from north to south today, and while it hasn’t brought much rain, it will be bringing much colder temperatures.

Skies will clear tonight, and temperatures will fall into the mid/upper 30s north to the mid-40s south.

Friday will bring plenty of sunshine, but it will be chilly with highs only in the upper 50s in the north to low 60s south. That’s well below the normal high for Burlington, which is now 70 degrees.

The last weekend of summer will bring us more sunshine, but it will still be chilly and feel more like October! Saturday night into Sunday morning will be especially cold with temperatures getting close to the freezing mark in Burlington, and dropping into the 20s in the outlying areas.

We’ll keep the sunshine going into the middle of next week, and there will be a slow warming trend into Wednesday, with highs climbing back into the 60s. We may even hit 70 degrees, but temperatures will slide back down into the 60s in no time at all.

