BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! Today will be a transition day from the warmer weather that we had on Wednesday to cooler, fall-like weather.

A weak cold front will be moving from north to south today, accompanied by just a few rain showers, which won’t amount to much. The front with those showers will be in our northern areas in the morning, and move into our central areas during the afternoon, and finally to our southern counties in the evening. After the front goes through, skies will be clearing out.

We’ll be clear tonight, but temperatures will be chilly to start the day on Friday, bottoming out in the mid/upper 30s north to the mid-40s south. Then it will be sunny on Friday, but staying cool, with highs only in the upper 50s north to low 60s south. The normal high for Burlington is now 70 degrees. It will also be breezy out of the north.

The last weekend of summer will feature sunny days and clear, starlit nights, but it is going to be chilly, feeling more like mid-October. Saturday night/Sunday morning will be especially cold with temperatures getting close to the freezing mark in Burlington, and dropping into the 20s in the outlying areas.

We’ll keep the sunshine going into the middle of next week, and there will be a slow warming trend into Wednesday, with highs climbing back into the 60s.

Take MAX Advantage of all those sunny days that lie ahead, but make sure you are dressed properly for those chilly temperatures. -Gary

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.