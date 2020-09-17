Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! Today will be a transition day from the warmer weather that we had on Wednesday to cooler, fall-like weather.

A weak cold front will be moving from north to south today, accompanied by just a few rain showers, which won’t amount to much. The front with those showers will be in our northern areas in the morning, and move into our central areas during the afternoon, and finally to our southern counties in the evening. After the front goes through, skies will be clearing out.

We’ll be clear tonight, but temperatures will be chilly to start the day on Friday, bottoming out in the mid/upper 30s north to the mid-40s south. Then it will be sunny on Friday, but staying cool, with highs only in the upper 50s north to low 60s south. The normal high for Burlington is now 70 degrees. It will also be breezy out of the north.

The last weekend of summer will feature sunny days and clear, starlit nights, but it is going to be chilly, feeling more like mid-October. Saturday night/Sunday morning will be especially cold with temperatures getting close to the freezing mark in Burlington, and dropping into the 20s in the outlying areas.

We’ll keep the sunshine going into the middle of next week, and there will be a slow warming trend into Wednesday, with highs climbing back into the 60s.

Take MAX Advantage of all those sunny days that lie ahead, but make sure you are dressed properly for those chilly temperatures. -Gary

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Wednesday Weathercast

Updated: 12 hours ago
Your Wednesday evening outlook

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Sharon Meyer
Warmer and windy weather won't last much longer!

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Gary Sadowsky
Warm & breezy today. A little rain Thursday, then clearing and cooler again.

Forecast

Afternoon Weather Webcast

Updated: 18 hours ago
Gary has the latest forecast.

Latest News

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 7:25 AM EDT
Gary has the latest forecast.

Forecast

Tuesday Evening Weathercast

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT
Your Tuesday evening outlook

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT
|
By Sharon Meyer
A brief warm up for Wednesday!

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 7:18 AM EDT
|
By Gary Sadowsky
Warming up with lots of sunshine after a chilly start.

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:24 AM EDT
|
By Sharon Meyer
A frosty night tonight, and then a warm up for midweek!

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:23 AM EDT
Gary has the latest forecast.