F-35s performing night flights

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Air National Guard F-35s arriving back to their airbase after performing night drills.

The fighter jets did night time training earlier this week and Thursday.

Channel 3′s Photographer Lance MacKenzie captured their return on camera Thursday night.

Pilots will also be flying at night next Tuesday and Thursday.

We’re told the goal is to make sure the Air National Guard is ready to do night operations to meet Air Force requirements and proficiencies.

