Advertisement

Firefighter dies battling wildfire sparked by gender reveal

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A firefighter died battling a wildfire in California that officials said was sparked by a device used to reveal a baby’s gender.

The death occurred Thursday in the San Bernardino National Forest as crews battled the El Dorado Fire, the U.S. Forest Service said in a news release.

The El Dorado Fire erupted earlier this month from a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device was used by a couple to reveal their baby’s gender, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, said.

The name of the firefighter was being withheld until family members are notified. The cause of the death was under investigation.

“Our deepest sympathies are with the family, friends and fellow firefighters during this time,” spokesperson Zach Behrens said in the release.

The wildfire has burned more than 19,000 acres (7,700 hectares) and was about 66% contained, according to Cal Fire.

Wildfires have burned more than 3 million acres in California this year and are blamed for at least 25 deaths.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

F-35s performing night flights

Updated: moments ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont Air National Guard F-35s arriving back to their airbase after performing night drills.

National Politics

Barr's comments on COVID lockdowns draw criticism

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
Attorney General William Barr drew fire for his comments comparing coronavirus lockdowns to slavery.

News

Winooski River bridge to hold groundbreaking ceremony

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A groundbreaking ceremony is being held for a bridge over the Winooski River Friday.

National Politics

Trump orders clampdown on TikTok and WeChat

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump orders clampdown on TikTok and WeChat beginning Sunday, prevents download in the US.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump blasts lessons about racism and slavery, plans ‘patriotic education’ commission

Updated: 26 minutes ago
During a Constitution Day speech at the National Archives Museum on Thursday, Trump blamed school curricula for inciting race-related protests.

News

Gov. Scott could provide tourism update during pandemic press conference

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Governor Phil Scott is holding another pandemic press conference Friday.

News

Vt. fugitive arrested in Indiana

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A man wanted for firing a gun outside a home in South Burlington last week has been arrested in Indiana.

News

F-35s doing night drills

Updated: 1 hour ago
Vermont Air National Guard F-35s arriving back to their airbase after performing night drills.

News

Vt. AG responds after US judge blocks USPS changes that slowed mail

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Local leaders are calling a court decision about the U.S. Postal Service a ‘major victory.’

National Politics

Study: Ending census early will cost Florida, Montana seats

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Ending the 2020 census at the end of September instead of the end of October, could cost Florida and Montana congressional seats.