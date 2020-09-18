Advertisement

First Lady visits New Hampshire

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 18, 2020
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - First lady Melania Trump used her first solo trip outside Washington since before the start of the pandemic to showcase a piece of her “Be Best” youth well-being initiative in New Hampshire Thursday.

The First Lady toured Concord Hospital in an effort to highlight the hospital’s treatment programs for babies born with neonatal abstinence syndrome.

Mrs. Trump, who has focused many of her public efforts on health issues such as the nation’s opioid crisis, tweeted earlier in the day that the appearance was a nod to Recovery Month.

She also visited the Manchester Fire Department Central Station on Thursday.

