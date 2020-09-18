Gov. Scott could provide tourism update during pandemic press conference

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott is holding another pandemic press conference Friday.

As long as the numbers still support it, we expect the governor to turn the spigot again and allow more people in hotels and restaurants.

We also expect an update on case modeling, positive cases and schools.

The press conference starts at 11 a.m. and we’ll carry it live right here on Channel 3.

