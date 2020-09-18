Advertisement

Grant aims to ‘move the dial’ on diversity in higher-ed STEM fields

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 18, 2020
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Science has a diversity problem. That’s not new, but efforts over the past decade to bring more people of color into STEM programs haven’t paid off much.

According to data collected by the National Science Foundation, Ph.D. degrees in science and engineering fields earned by African Americans grew from 2.6% to 3.4% among all degrees in those fields from 2008 to 2018. For perspective, African Americans made up 13.4% of the U.S. population in 2018, so the percentage of degrees still has a long way to go to line up with the percentage of the population. But there’s an effort to change that underway at science departments nationwide.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Rory Waterman, a chemistry professor at the University of Vermont, who recently got a grant to “move the dial” on diversity.

