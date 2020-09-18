How long can classes be held outdoors?

SALISBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Fernanda Canales is the principal at Salisbury Community School “It was rough at the start when we were planning for it, we just couldn’t imagine having it all work together.”

Once the students arrived at Salisbury Community School, Canales says everything seemed to fall into place. Students attend in person two days a week and remotely for the other three, spending most of their day outside.

Canales explains, planning for their hybrid model has given the school an opportunity to do more outside, hands-on learning. She says, “We really wanted it to be something that was beyond just reacting to COVID, we really wanted it to embrace the types of learning and teaching we want to do.”

The school already had one outdoor classroom, they are now creating two more. Starting with the fifth and sixth graders at the school, students are building and painting their own outdoor desks. But, they aren’t just desks, they transform into a bench.

Levi Nuceder, a sixth grader says, “Since the whole coronavirus thing is going around, it’s pretty awesome that we can have our own desks and paint and drill them.”

Friday afternoon, students were adding their own personalization. Canales says, this gives students a chance to express themselves and have something special to them during these confusing times.

Julia Morrissey and Isla Weaber are both in sixth grade. Morrissey’s desk is decorated with many symbols including the symbol used to represent female and a sign that reads, “no human is illegal.” Morrissey says, “I just did all the things I believe and I like."

Weaber, whose desk reads, “BLM” says, “I really think black lives matter and it’s something I really want to be out there.”

When asked what they think of outdoor classrooms, Morrissey says, “I think it’s really cool.” Weaber agrees saying, "It’s going to be really nice to be outdoors more than in school.”

The school was also given one tent and used the school budget to buy two more.

David Southerland, a third grader says being outside is, “Really good because then I can get fresh air.”

Friday morning students bundled up for class. Temperatures are mild now, but a Vermont winter is around the corner.

Southerland is looking forward to it though. “Hopefully we get to jump in snow and make big snowmans," he says.

Lili Foster is a third grade teacher. She says, “I’m very excited to keep it going. It will be interesting as it gets colder and into the winter, but I hope that we can dress properly and be inside and out as much as we can.”

“We’ll be outside as long as we can be. Our kids are hearty," Canales says positively.

When we asked how long Canales expects to keep classes outside, she referenced the school’s P.E. teacher who always says, ‘there is no such thing as bad weather, only inappropriate clothing.’ So, the school will help and make sure families have the right clothing for their students

