Landowners starting to plan for the three acre rule

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has passed the Three Acre Rule which will call for all landowners with over three acres of land to implement or upgrade their stormwater runoff system by 2023; but how much will this cost landowners? Peter Walke, from the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, says that this new rule will create runoff systems on properties that are deemed to have a “significant” acreage of impervious surfaces.

That includes roofs, cement, and ash fault to name a few.

“This is part of our overall effort to address water quality around the state," Walke said. "It’s actually a requirement that was put into law in 2015 as part of Vermont’s Clean Water Act. This component is to really look at, what about our existing built-lands, their areas we can address that will reduce runoff into the lake.”

One city that’s adept with stormwater regulations is the City of South Burlington, who has 49 properties that apply to the three-acre rule. Dave Wheeler, stormwater superintendent for the city, says it might cost between $50,000 to $75,000 per impervious acre of land.

“Of those forty-nine, thirty-six already have some sort of stormwater treatment in place," Wheeler said. "A handful already meets the current regulations while others may need to upgrade their systems.”

The South Burlington School District’s five buildings will all need to comply with the three-acre rule, and only one of them currently has a stormwater runoff system. Landowners like the South Burlington School District, understand and agree with the three-acre rule, however they are unsure of where they’re going to get the necessary funding to either create or upgrade their existing stormwater systems.

“The folks that are in this particular field say it’s important and needed to protect our waterways then, we understand, and we want to comply," Dave Young, Superintendent of the South Burlington School District, said. “However, we also want to make sure that we aren’t unable to do our work”

Landowners hope the state will provide more clarity, and pathways for financial assistance in the coming months. For now, they see it as a necessary obstacle for environmental preservation, but an obstacle nonetheless.

