New book highlights Vermont distilleries

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new book highlights Vermont’s growing craft spirits recipes.

It’s called “Distilled in Vermont: A History & Guide with Cocktail Recipes.” The book traces the distilling industry from colonial times to the recent boom in craft producers. While many craft distilleries are successful in Vermont and the region, author Chris Maggiolo notes that breaking out into the national market is a challenge.

“You know, we’re a small state. We rely a lot on tourism. And getting out of the state is a big issue. And we have a lot of cache in New England but you get to the West Coast or the Midwest and the name Vermont doesn’t hold as much value,” Maggiolo said.

As for the recipes in the book -- those are from the producers. Maggiolo says he wanted to showcase both the work the distilleries are doing on the cocktail front, as well as on their products.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Maggiolo about the craft spirits industry in the Green Mountains.

