N.H. Speaker of the House apologizes to UNH

DURHAM, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire’s Speaker of the House Steve Shurtleff is apologizing to the University of New Hampshire for how some lawmakers behaved on campus.

In the letter, no names were mentioned, but Shurtleff acknowledged that members were on campus drinking beer on Wednesday, and not wearing masks, which is against UNH and the Town of Durham rules.

He also says those lawmakers do not represent the entire House of Representatives.

Shurtleff also thanked the University for allowing them to meet on their campus since the statehouse is too cramped for safe social distancing.

