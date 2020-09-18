Advertisement

N.H. Speaker of the House apologizes to UNH

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire’s Speaker of the House Steve Shurtleff is apologizing to the University of New Hampshire for how some lawmakers behaved on campus.

In the letter, no names were mentioned, but Shurtleff acknowledged that members were on campus drinking beer on Wednesday, and not wearing masks, which is against UNH and the Town of Durham rules.

He also says those lawmakers do not represent the entire House of Representatives.

Shurtleff also thanked the University for allowing them to meet on their campus since the statehouse is too cramped for safe social distancing.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Landowners starting to plan for the three acre rule

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
Vermont has passed the Three Acre Rule which will call for all landowners with over three acres of land to implement or upgrade their storm water runoff system by 2023; but how much will this cost landowners?

News

Landowners starting to plan for three-acre rule

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Landowners starting to plan for three-acre rule

News

Relay for Life moves to Thunder Road

Updated: 5 hours ago
“At first we weren’t even sure if we were going to have it. Typically we have it at one of the local high schools,” said Cara Gorman, an event leader for the Relay for Life.

News

Eric Trump makes appearances in NH, Maine on father’s behalf

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Eric Trump was paying visits Thursday to the Trump campaign field office in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Latest News

News

Suspicious fire destroys Green Mountain Racetrack

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Olivia Lyons and Joe Carroll
The Green Mountain Racetrack in Pownal is considered a total loss after a suspicious fire.

News

War of 1812 soldier’s remains unearthed in Burlington

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
Archaeologists have been digging for a few days now at a site in Burlington where construction crews doing a home improvement project discovered what appeared to be bones.

News

The history of the Green Mountain Racetrack

Updated: 5 hours ago
A fire destroyed the old Green Mountain Racetrack in Pownal. Our Joe Carroll takes a look at the track's history.

News

Remains of War of 1812 soldier discovered in Burlington

Updated: 5 hours ago
Construction crews discover remains during home improvement project

News

Suspicious fire at Green Mountain Racetrack

Updated: 5 hours ago
The grandstand of a Southern Vermont track once known for its horse and greyhound racing is now considered a total loss.

News

More testing leads to slight increase in NH coronavirus numbers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The state epidemiologist says there’s been a slight increase in coronavirus infections over the past two weeks, mainly due to more testing in colleges, universities and school districts.