Pets with Potential: Meet Jack Rabbit

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “Jack Rabbit” is a bunny who’s looking for a new home. Triana Kozak from the Humane Society of Chittenden County has this week’s Pet with Potential.

Tatiana Kozak: I’m here to introduce this week’s Pet with Potential. We have a very special bunny. His name is Jack Rabbit and he is a neutered male. He’s about three-years-old and he came to us because his owners were unfortunately allergic to him. So he is looking for his next home. Jack Rabbit is a fantastic social rabbit he loves to be around people, and he loves to lick and nibble at your toes when you’re with him in his enclosure.

He would probably be an amazing house rabbit. You can let them free just like you would a cat. He does use his litter box which is really great. And he would love to have a snuggle buddy. He’s never lived with any other rabbits before but he may do well with a slow introduction.

So if you are looking for a very beautiful, blue-eyed rabbit named Jack Rabbit, you can visit with him during open hours or visit our website www.hccvt.org."

