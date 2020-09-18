Springfield company rebuilds a year after devastating fire

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - It was an emotional ribbon-cutting Friday for a Springfield timber frame company destroyed by fire last fall.

Last September 21st, a dumpster fire outside Vermont Timberworks caused by the spontaneous combustion of chemicals, spread to the entire building and destroyed it. Not only was the building a total loss, but most of the company’s tools, equipment, and supplies were destroyed too.

But the owners vowed to rebuild, because -- that’s what they do. Now the interior of the building basically looks like it did before the fire. Of course, they added some timber beams to parts of the ceiling, as well as a new addition to the workshop.

Timberworks is not all moved in just yet. They began their return on Wednesday and plan to be back by the end of the month, and they couldn’t be more pleased with how everything turned out.

“It’s very exciting. It’s been a long year, it’s been a hard year, but everybody pulled together, everybody got it done, and here we are,” said co-owner Doug Friant.

“I didn’t know after COVID, I didn’t know how long it would take, but we knew in our hearts that we wanted to rebuild, that we wanted to give everybody an opportunity to continue working. It’s a really nice feeling. Totally different from a year ago,” said co-owner Dan Kelleher.

One of the new additions to the building is a sprinkler system with 260 sprinklers throughout the building.

