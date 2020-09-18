Street through downtown Middlebury to reopen after project

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (AP) - A major construction project through downtown Middlebury is taking a big step forward with traffic being restored through the heart of the community.

Vermont officials are planning a ribbon cutting Friday to mark the reopening of traffic at Main and Merchant streets.

The area was closed to traffic for 10 weeks this summer while construction crews worked on a new rail tunnel beneath the center of Middlebury. The rail tunnel will be able to accommodate large freight cars and, it’s hoped, expanded Amtrak passenger rail service between Rutland and Burlington.

A special invitation-only passenger train will use the new tracks.

Later Friday, two freight trains are scheduled to go through.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.