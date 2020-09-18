Advertisement

Street through downtown Middlebury to reopen after project

By Associated Press
Sep. 18, 2020
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (AP) - A major construction project through downtown Middlebury is taking a big step forward with traffic being restored through the heart of the community.

Vermont officials are planning a ribbon cutting Friday to mark the reopening of traffic at Main and Merchant streets.

The area was closed to traffic for 10 weeks this summer while construction crews worked on a new rail tunnel beneath the center of Middlebury. The rail tunnel will be able to accommodate large freight cars and, it’s hoped, expanded Amtrak passenger rail service between Rutland and Burlington.

A special invitation-only passenger train will use the new tracks.

Later Friday, two freight trains are scheduled to go through.

