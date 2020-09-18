Advertisement

Stuck in Vermont: For a NYC couple considering a move to Vermont, the pandemic sealed the deal

Joanna Burgess and Noah Sussman
Joanna Burgess and Noah Sussman(Courtesy: Eva Sollberger/Seven Days)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In late July, married couple Joanna Burgess and Noah Sussman took a big leap and moved from New York City to rural Derby, Vt., with their three rescue cats.

The couple had been discussing a possible move to the Green Mountains for the past decade to be closer to Noah’s parents, who live in East Burke. One thing or another kept them in the city — until the global coronavirus pandemic arrived. After spending a summer on lockdown in Manhattan, living and working in a 695-square-foot apartment, the two finally had enough.

Seven Days' Eva Sollberger visited the family at their spacious apartment in Derby.

