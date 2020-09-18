Sununu endorses dozens of police reforms

CONCORD, NH. (WCAX) - Dozens of police reforms are coming to the Granite State after a commission set up to study policing in New Hampshire recently made 48 recommendations.

The proposals include universal use of body cameras, diversity training, and the formation of an oversight panel to review allegations of misconduct. Governor Chris Sununu, R-New Hampshire, has endorsed all 48 of the recommendations and says it’s the most comprehensive set of reforms the state has ever seen.

“It’s about local community. Law enforcement happens with community policing. Good law enforcement happens in conjunction with mental health professionals. Good law enforcement happens with good training and protocols that start of day one,” Sununu said.

The committee to study police reforms in New Hampshire was formed after the death of George Floyd. Some of the changes will require legislative action. Others can be enacted through executive order.

