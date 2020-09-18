Advertisement

Trump blasts lessons about racism and slavery, plans ‘patriotic education’ commission

During a Constitution Day speech at the National Archives Museum on Thursday, Trump blamed school curricula for inciting race-related protests.
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(CNN) - President Donald Trump blasted portions of the American education system Thursday.

During a Constitution Day speech at the National Archives Museum, he blamed school curricula for inciting race-related protests.

Trump called the way schools teach about racism and slavery “left-wing indoctrination in our schools.”

He claimed those teachings are comparable to anti-American propaganda used by foreign adversaries, are against Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision and called for change.

“We must clear away the twisted web of lies in our schools and classrooms and teach our children the magnificent truth about our country. We want our sons and daughters to know that they are the citizens of the most exceptional nation in the history of the world,” Trump said.

The president also announced he’d establish a national commission to promote patriotic education called the 1776 Commission.

That’s an apparent reference to the New York Times Pulitzer prize-winning project, the 1619 Project. Its aim is to teach students about slavery. Trump referred to it as “toxic propaganda.”

