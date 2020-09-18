UVM officials say COVID containment plans working

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has some of the lowest COVID-19 rates among college students in the country, and state leaders say Vermont is the safest state in the U.S. to attend school in America.

But with the colder weather moving in and no clear end in sight to the daily protests and the camping at Battery Park, we wanted to know how colleges are making sure those students don’t contract the virus, especially among the state’s largest body of students at the University of Vermont.

Céline McArthur spoke with Annie Stevens, UVM’s vice provost and dean of students, about their plans moving forward.

