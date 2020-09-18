Vt. AG responds after US judge blocks USPS changes that slowed mail

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Local leaders are calling a court decision about the U.S. Postal Service a ‘major victory.’

14 states sued the Trump administration and the U.S. Postal Service over changes that have slowed mail nationwide.

The lawsuit challenged the so called “leave mail behind” policy, where trucks have been leaving postal facilities on time regardless of whether there is more mail to load.

A judge issued a nationwide preliminary injunction to stop the changes, calling them “a politically motivated attack on the efficiency of the Postal Service” before the November election.

Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan was one of the 14 state Attorneys General to sue.

“We need our Postal Service to be fully operational for the General Election. I am pleased with the Court’s ruling. The stakes in this case are too high,” said Donovan.

