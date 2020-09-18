Vt. man caught in child sex sting

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A Windsor County man faces sex charges after getting caught in a Lebanon Police sting operation.

Police say Andrew Snide, 40, communicated with officers over social media posing as a juvenile and set up a meeting to engage in sexual acts.

He was arrested by police when he showed up at the location Thursday and charged with computer-related crimes as well as attempted sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was due in Grafton County Court Friday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.