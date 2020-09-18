Vt. man caught in child sex sting
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A Windsor County man faces sex charges after getting caught in a Lebanon Police sting operation.
Police say Andrew Snide, 40, communicated with officers over social media posing as a juvenile and set up a meeting to engage in sexual acts.
He was arrested by police when he showed up at the location Thursday and charged with computer-related crimes as well as attempted sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
He was due in Grafton County Court Friday.
Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.