Advertisement

Vt. man caught in child sex sting

Andrew Snide
Andrew Snide(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A Windsor County man faces sex charges after getting caught in a Lebanon Police sting operation.

Police say Andrew Snide, 40, communicated with officers over social media posing as a juvenile and set up a meeting to engage in sexual acts.

He was arrested by police when he showed up at the location Thursday and charged with computer-related crimes as well as attempted sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was due in Grafton County Court Friday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Watch Live: Vermont bars get greenlight; lodgings full capacity

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Governor Phil Scott Friday announced that Vermont bars will be allowed to open again after being closed for months, and that lodgings can go back to full capacity.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

F-35s performing night flights

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont Air National Guard F-35s arriving back to their airbase after performing night drills.

News

First Lady visits New Hampshire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
First lady Melania Trump used her first solo trip outside Washington since before the start of the pandemic to showcase a piece of her “Be Best” youth well-being initiative in New Hampshire Thursday.

Latest News

News

Groundbreaking Friday for Winooski River bike-pedestrian bridge; completes major link in Cross Vermont Trail

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A groundbreaking ceremony is being held Friday for a multi-use bridge over the Winooski River between East Montpelier and Berlin.

News

Vermont landowners starting to plan for ‘three-acre rule’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
New state rules for stormwater runoff from impervious surfaces go into effect later this winter and all Vermont landowners with over three acres will be required to comply by 2023. The effort, which has been in the works for several years, is aimed at improving water quality on Lake Champlain, but how much will this cost landowners?

News

NH House speaker apologizes to UNH for lawmakers' beer-drinking, maskless behavior

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
New Hampshire House Speaker Steve Shurtleff, D-Merrimack, is apologizing to the University of New Hampshire for how some lawmakers behaved on campus.

AP

Street through downtown Middlebury to reopen after project

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A major construction project through downtown Middlebury is taking a big step forward with traffic being restored through the heart of the community.

News

Vt. AG responds after US judge blocks USPS changes that slowed mail

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Local leaders are calling a court decision about the U.S. Postal Service a ‘major victory.’

News

First Lady Melania Trump visits New Hampshire

Updated: 4 hours ago
She was participating in a roundtable in honor of Recovery Month as part of her Be Best initiative.