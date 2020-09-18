Winooski River bridge to hold groundbreaking ceremony

EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A groundbreaking ceremony is being held for a bridge over the Winooski River Friday.

The project is being pushed by the group Cross Vermont Trail.

They got a large federal highway grant years ago, but it only covered 80 percent of the project.

Since then, board members have been working to raise the rest of the money.

The bridge is over the Winooski River between East Montpelier and Berlin. We’re told it will provide safe travel separated from busy Route 2, access to conserved natural areas along the river, and recreation.

It’s part of a larger project building miles of new trails.

