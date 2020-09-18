Advertisement

Winooski River bridge to hold groundbreaking ceremony

Groundbreaking ceremony is being held Friday.
Groundbreaking ceremony is being held Friday.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A groundbreaking ceremony is being held for a bridge over the Winooski River Friday.

The project is being pushed by the group Cross Vermont Trail.

They got a large federal highway grant years ago, but it only covered 80 percent of the project.

Since then, board members have been working to raise the rest of the money.

The bridge is over the Winooski River between East Montpelier and Berlin. We’re told it will provide safe travel separated from busy Route 2, access to conserved natural areas along the river, and recreation.

It’s part of a larger project building miles of new trails.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

F-35s performing night flights

Updated: moments ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont Air National Guard F-35s arriving back to their airbase after performing night drills.

News

Gov. Scott could provide tourism update during pandemic press conference

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Governor Phil Scott is holding another pandemic press conference Friday.

News

Vt. fugitive arrested in Indiana

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A man wanted for firing a gun outside a home in South Burlington last week has been arrested in Indiana.

News

F-35s doing night drills

Updated: 1 hour ago
Vermont Air National Guard F-35s arriving back to their airbase after performing night drills.

Latest News

News

Vt. AG responds after US judge blocks USPS changes that slowed mail

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Local leaders are calling a court decision about the U.S. Postal Service a ‘major victory.’

AP

Street through downtown Middlebury to reopen after project

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A major construction project through downtown Middlebury is taking a big step forward with traffic being restored through the heart of the community.

News

Landowners starting to plan for the three acre rule

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
Vermont has passed the Three Acre Rule which will call for all landowners with over three acres of land to implement or upgrade their storm water runoff system by 2023; but how much will this cost landowners?

News

Landowners starting to plan for three-acre rule

Updated: 7 hours ago
Landowners starting to plan for three-acre rule

News

N.H. Speaker of the House apologizes to UNH

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
New Hampshire’s Speaker of the House Steve Shurtleff is apologizing to the University of New Hampshire for how some lawmakers behaved on campus.

News

Relay for Life moves to Thunder Road

Updated: 13 hours ago
“At first we weren’t even sure if we were going to have it. Typically we have it at one of the local high schools,” said Cara Gorman, an event leader for the Relay for Life.